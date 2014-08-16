GNLM – Myanmar Daily News, Myanmar Latest News, Myanmar News Today
National Defence and Security Council of Republic of the Union of Myanmar holds meeting
The National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar held a meeting at the […]
Banks continue providing services for customers
The Tatmadaw True News Information Team has issued an announcement that the banks in the country are still open to […]
Property sales booming in suburbs of Yangon, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw
Despite the COVID-19 crisis, real estate sales are booming in the suburbs of Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw in […]
University of Foreign Languages to conduct online courses
Yangon University of Foreign Languages under the Department of Human Resource Development will conduct Level-1 courses on Chinese, English, French, […]
Rare gibbons species need to be conserved: FFI
Species of gibbons, which are rare in the world, need to be conserved for their survival because they support the […]
Trapped wild elephant released in Kawthoung
Professional photographers resume their business at U Bein bridge
Security forces rescue sinking boat in sea near Hainggyikyun
Rain with strong wind destroy houses in Myanaung
Phaunggyi, Aikalaung electrical substations officially opened
IPRD celebrates 30th anniversary in Nay Pyi Taw
Salay Yoke Sone Monastery with variety of fascinating woodcarvings
By Thiha Lulin (Travel Blogger) Translated by Htut Htut (Twantay) It is thought that it is already known to all […]
On Expanding the United States Supreme Court
By Dr Myint Zan With the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States and the […]
World-class integrated industrial city being developed in Pathein
By Kyaw Htike Soe The Pathein Industrial City (PIC) project is being developed by Ayeyarwaddy Development Public Company Limited in […]
Pyu-era sword tells how people fixed blade and handle 2000 years ago
By Nat Ye Hla With a recent discovery of a complete iron sword with bronze handle dated back around 2000 […]
Pyatho, Khwa Nyo, Gulie, Palee, Polo
By Maha Saddhamma Jotika dhaja Sithu Dr Khin Maung Nyunt The 9th month of Myanmar Luna Calendar of 12 months […]